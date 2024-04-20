EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Trading 17.3% Higher

Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
