Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

CHD opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

