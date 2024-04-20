Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 985 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $323.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.61. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.