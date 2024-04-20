First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 3.8 %

FSFG opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

