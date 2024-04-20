First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.18. 129,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

