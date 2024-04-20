Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUSN. B. Riley lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

FUSN opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

