HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
VIRX opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
