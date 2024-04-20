HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRX opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

