Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Insider Buys A$3,877,966.00 in Stock

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Tomlinson bought 3,877,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,877,966.00 ($2,501,913.55).
Heartland Group Stock Performance
Heartland Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Heartland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.
Heartland Group Company Profile
