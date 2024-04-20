HTLF Bank Invests $494,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

