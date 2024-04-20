Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sells $3,075,520.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $51.49 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GTLB shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.