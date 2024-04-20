Insider Selling: Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Major Shareholder Sells $5,380,000.00 in Stock

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM opened at $10.80 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,818 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

