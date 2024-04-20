Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $640,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTV opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

