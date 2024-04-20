Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.17.

TSE:IFP opened at C$17.83 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

