J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 129,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.