J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 445,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,153. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

