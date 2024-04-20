JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.54.

OneMain Stock Up 1.6 %

OMF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

