Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $187,881.96 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $187,881.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,875.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $261,364.02.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 276.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

