JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. 860,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 259,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

