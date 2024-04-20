JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.32. 860,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,643,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
