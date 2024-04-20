Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 5,426 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,574 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.