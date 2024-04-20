Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.