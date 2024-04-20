LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

