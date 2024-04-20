Mastercard (NYSE:MA) vs. Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $25.10 billion 16.93 $11.20 billion $11.83 38.49 Top KingWin $3.12 million 6.90 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 21 1 2.96 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastercard and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $490.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 44.60% 191.22% 29.00% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats Top KingWin on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.