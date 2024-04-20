My DeFi Pet Trading Down 5.4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $54,650.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

