Naples Money Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

