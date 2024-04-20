NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

