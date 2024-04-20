Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1865 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.21.
