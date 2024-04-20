Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Orange has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

