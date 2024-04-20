Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

PKST stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

