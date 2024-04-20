Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

PKST stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.