PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Up 10.8 %
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.