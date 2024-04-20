Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 7,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Whitbread Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

