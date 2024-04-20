PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,212.50

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($18.24). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.18), with a volume of 7,844 shares changing hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £605.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,716.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,215.28.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

