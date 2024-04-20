Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.51. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.