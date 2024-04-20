QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QNST. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.