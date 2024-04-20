Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

