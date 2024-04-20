Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$186.38.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$196.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$180.86. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, Director Sébastien Martel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

