Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SRAD stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 339,360 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

