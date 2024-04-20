StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
