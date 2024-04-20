StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

