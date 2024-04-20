StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

