StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
