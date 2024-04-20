Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Up 1.7%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.22. 40,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 52,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.219308 EPS for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

