uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $4.66. uniQure shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 440,845 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,947.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.31%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 2,917.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

