Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.85. 140,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 925,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $407.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

