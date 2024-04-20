Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares during the period.

MGV traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.63. 223,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

