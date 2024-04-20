Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.