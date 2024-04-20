Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

