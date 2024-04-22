ICON One Day Volume Hits $6.62 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $250.41 million and $6.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,636,182 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,617,999.5822178 with 990,618,021.7840093 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25000794 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $6,129,870.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.