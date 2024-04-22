Larson Financial Group LLC Has $57.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,813,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,215. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

