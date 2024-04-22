Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 0.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.44. 11,931,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 63,996,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

