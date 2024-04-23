Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $176.32

Aion (AION) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $176.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00089481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013514 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003011 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.