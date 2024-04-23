Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. 9,097,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,043,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

